Watch CT heartland punks American Thrills’ video for “Discount Casket” off ‘Old Things’ EP

Connecticut's American Thrills (members of The Tired and True and Shut Up and Deal) make rustic, anthemic heartland punk in the spirit of bands like The Gaslight Anthem, The Menzingers, Restorations, etc, and if you've got a place in your heart for this kinda stuff, you might agree that American Thrills' songs are pretty damn undeniable. Their recently-released Old Things EP was made with help from two other great Connecticut musicians: The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die's Chris Teti produced it, and Hot Rod Circuit frontman Andy Jackson sings the bridge on closing track "Wandering."

"The Old Things EP tackles the subject of loss and the complicated feelings that come along with it," the band says. "It’s an up-beat pop punk record that any late 20-30 something can relate to. We like to play loud and want you guys in the front row, with fists in the air, screaming along with us.”

The EP is out now on New School Records, and we're premiering the video for opening track "Discount Casket." "Coming into adulthood can be full of confusion and unreasonable expectations," the band tells us. "'Discount Casket' is about losing a friend to suicide in this period of life. On one hand you can relate to their pain and confusion, but on the other, you wish they didn’t see their troubles as insurmountable obstacles."

Watch the video and stream the full EP below...

