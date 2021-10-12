Watch CT heartland punks American Thrills’ video for new song “Blue Collar”

As mentioned, punk bands American Thrills, Nightmares For A Week, Tired Radio, and Neckscars are releasing a 4-way split on October 22 via Wiretap Records, Sell the Heart Records, Engineer Records and Rat Terror Records (pre-order the picture disc 7"). The Neckscars and Nightmares For A Week songs recently came out, and we're now premiering American Thrills' "Blue Collar," along with its video. It's a big, open-hearted, gravelly-voiced heartland punk song, and if you're into stuff like The Gaslight Anthem and The Menzingers, you should hear this too.

"We grew up with folks in the trades that would bust their ass day in and day out to give us a better life," the band says. "'Blue Collar' is a celebratory anthem for all our friends who grew up with a hard working family." Check it out and stream the two previous singles below.

