Watch Cult & Culture’s 15 min podcast commercial ft. The Locust, Dillinger Escape Plan, John Waters, more

Justin Pearson (The Locust, Retox, Dead Cross, etc) and his Planet B bandmate Luke Henshaw have been doing their Cult and Culture podcast for five years, featuring the pair speaking to "a broad scope of musicians, producers, authors, and anyone passionate about what they do. [...] The focus is not intended to be solely on people in any one realm, and because guests are friends and family, the conversations are frank, informal, well-informed and genuine."

To help further promote the podcast, they've now made a 15-minute commercial featuring clips of their interviews with John Waters, Bobby Bray (The Locust), Ben Weinman (The Dillinger Escape Plan), Cody Votolato (The Blood Brothers), Travis Ryan (Cattle Decapitation), Sonny Kay (The VSS), Jose Palafox (Swing Kids), Martin Atkins, Juan Adlerete (The Mars Volta, Racer X), Jason Hamacher (Frodus), Tim Mays (of San Diego venue The Casbah), and more, and the film incorporates live footage of many of the aforementioned bands, as well as all kinds of other grainy, psychedelic clips that go along with what the interviewees are talking about. (It was created by Displaced/Replaced, whose unmistakable style has appeared in many Three One G videos.) It feels more like a short film than a commercial, and it'll definitely make you want to listen to the podcast if you haven't already.

Check it out and stream some of the episodes below. All episodes at Three One G's Soundcloud or Apple Podcasts.