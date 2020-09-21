watch D.O.A. rail against Trump in “All the President’s Men” video

Vancouver punk legends D.O.A. released Treason earlier this year which set its sights on Donald Trump. "When lies and corruption rule the land, it's always been a time honored tradition that artists become one of the last lines of defense, that's the tradition of folk, punk and rap, we have to stand up against the racist, divisive bullshit that's coming out of the Whitehouse," says frontman Joey Shithead Keithley of single "All the President's Men," which singles out Mitch McConnell, Rudy Giuliani, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, and more. "That's what D.O.A, is trying to do with this song. We are united with all those who stand up for equality and fairness!"

With the election just six weeks away, D.O.A. have now made a video for "All the President's Men," which syncs up news footage of Trump and the rest of his gang, with the band ripping it up on stage. The video premieres in this post and you can watch that, and listen to Treason, below.

"ALL THE PRESIDENT'S MEN"

They’re starting to run, run for cover, before the truth is uncovered

All the President’s men, all the President’s Men

They thought the scam would never end

Now they’re gonna rat on their friends

All the President’s men, all the President’s Men

Humpty Dumpty wanted a wall

But Humpty Dumpty is gonna have a fall

All the President’s men, it’s time to put them in the pen

Lock them up, lock them up, don’t let them free, throw away the key

Make America great again, make them pay for their sins

The President’s Men

You see them now, copping a plea, cutting a deal to stay free

But they’re running out of places, to hide

The money was good, they built a stash

Prosecution Is coming fast

The President was never on your side

Humpty Dumpty wanted a wall

But Humpty Dumpty is gonna have a fall

