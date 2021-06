DaBaby's reign isn't ending anytime soon. He's just followed "Masterpiece" with his second single of 2021, "BALL IF I WANT TO," and it's the kind of loud, boisterous song that DaBaby is perfect at, and it comes with an awesomely over-the-top video. Check it out below.

Catch DaBaby at NYC's Governors Ball, Chicago's Lollapalooza, Austin's ACL, Day N Vegas, Rolling Loud Miami, and more.

