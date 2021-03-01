Watch D’Angelo’s full Verzuz concert ft. a new song, Method Man, Redman, H.E.R. & more

D'Angelo performed live from The Apollo on Saturday night (2/27) for Verzuz, changing up the livestream series' usual battle approach and instead doing a proper performance - his first in a few years. He opened by debuting a new song with trumpeter Keyon Harrold, and he brought out a few other special guests too: Method Man & Redman for their verses on D'Angelo's Voodoo classic "Left & Right" and H.E.R. to play acoustic guitar and sing Lauryn Hill's parts on a rendition of Lauryn's D'Angelo-featuring Miseducation of Lauryn Hill classic "Nothing Even Matters." He also covered Smokey Robinson's "Cruisin'." Watch the full set and video the full setlist below.

D'Angelo has been talking about a new album for the past few years, so maybe this new song means we're one step closer to learning more about that.

Verzuz also revealed that Method Man's surprise appearance wasn't all the Wu-Tang they have planned. The series' next guests will be Raekwon and Ghostface Killah. See the announcement below and stay tuned for date/time.

Setlist (via)

‘New Song’

‘Cruisin’’

‘Alright’

‘Lady’

‘Me And Those Dreamin’ Eyes Of Mine’

‘Left & Right’

‘1000 Deaths’

‘Back To The Future Pt. 1’

‘Sugah Daddy’

‘Devil’s Pie’

‘One Mo’ Gin’

‘Chicken Grease’

‘Feel Like Makin’ Love’

‘Jonz In My Bonz’

‘Really Love’

‘Another Life’

‘Send It On’

‘Spanish Joint’

‘Nothing Even Matters’

‘The Root’

‘Brown Sugar’

‘Untitled (How Does It Feel)’