Watch Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al in teaser for ‘The Al Yankovic Story’ biopic

They've just released the teaser trailer for biopic WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, which stars Daniel Radcliffe as the world's most famous pop song parodist. Radcliffe certainly looks the part, be it his Hawaiian shirt and bushy hair / mustache look of the '70s and '80s, to his parody styles for "Like a Surgeon" and more. You can watch the teaser trailer below.

WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story also stars Rainn Wilson as Dr Demento, Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, and Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss as Al's parents. The film was cowritten by Al and Eric Appel, who also directs. It will be out via The Roku Channel later this fall.

The actual Weird Al is currently on his 2022 "Ill Advised Vanity Tour," which hits NYC at Carnegie Hall on October 29.