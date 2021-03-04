Watch Danny Boyle & Irvine Welsh’s Creation Records biopic

Alan McGee took Creation Records from releasing 7" singles of jangly UK indie bands in the mid-'80s to being one of the biggest independent labels on the '90s, home to Oasis, Primal Scream, My Bloody Valentine, Ride and more. It all blew up in a cloud of excess by the end of the decade and McGee's rise and fall is the basis of Creation Stories, the new movie from director Nick Moran (Telstar), and the Trainspotting team of screenwriter Irvine Welsh and producer Danny Boyle. Ewan Bremner, who played Spud in Trainspotting, stars as McGee.

The film, which also stars Suki Waterhouse, Jason Isaacs, Jason Flemyng, Paul Kaye, Steven Berkoff, Thomas Turgoose and Ed Byrne, is out in the UK on March 15 and they've just shared the trailer, which which includes a few of McGeen/Creation's pivotal moments, including McGee seeing Oasis for the first time. There's plenty of drugs, sex and rock n' roll, too, along with really thick Glaswegian accents. Hopefully it will be Creation Records' 24 Hour Party People. It'll certainly have a good soundtrack.