Watch Danny Elfman play Oingo Boingo, Simpson’s, ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ & more at Coachella

Danny Elfman played Coachella on Saturday night, which was his first live rock show in 27 years. Since his band Oingo Boingo broke up, Elfman has become one of the most famous film/TV composers in world (he was well on his way while the band were still going, too), so for his set he pulled a hybrid that mixed Boingo and solo songs with some of his most famous themes. To do it he assembled a band that included guitarists Wes Borland and Nili Brosh, drummer Josh Freese, bassist Stu Brooks, and a full orchestra and choir conducted by Oingo Boingo's Steve Bartek who also played guitar on a few of the band's classics.

On the Oingo Boingo front, Danny's set included "Insects" (which he reimagined for his 2021 solo album Big Mess), "Nothing to Fear," "Just Another Day," "Insanity," "Only a Lad," "Dead Man's Party," and "Who Do You Want to Be?" which closed out his Coachella set. He and the orchestra also performed a medley of The Nightmare Before Christmas songs, the themes from Batman, Spider-Man, and The Simpson's, as well as compositions from Edward Scissorhands, Pee-wee's Big Adventure, Alice in Wonderland and more. Check out the full setlist below.

You can currently watch Danny Elfman's full set on the Coachella Channel 2 live stream if you scroll back through, and watch other highlights below.

SETLIST: Danny Elfman @ Coachella 4/16/2022

Sorry

Insects (Oingo Boingo)

Spider-Man Main Title

Nothing to Fear (But Fear Itself) (Oingo Boingo)

Just Another Day (Oingo Boingo)

Jack's Lament / This Is Halloween / What's This? (From The Nightmare Before Christmas)

Breakfast Machine (From Pee-wee's Big Adventure)

Kick Me

Insanity (Oingo Boingo)

The Batman Theme

True

The Simpsons Main Title Theme

Only a Lad (Oingo Boingo)

Love in the Time of COVID

Ice Dance / The Grand Finale (From Edward Scissorhands)

Dead Man's Party (Oingo Boingo)

Alice's Theme (From Alice in Wonderland)

Happy

Who Do You Want to Be (Oingo Boingo)