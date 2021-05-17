Watch Darkthrone’s “Transilvanian Hunger” played acoustic, get new LP on oxblood vinyl

Darkthrone's 1994 LP Transilvanian Hunger is one of the most classic black metal albums of all time. It's a raw, lo-fi, evil record, but what if it actually sounded gentle and beautiful? As Metal Injection points out, YouTuber mirusbella has answered that very question with a gorgeous, spacious, acoustic cover of the album's title track. mirusbella performed the song in what appears to be an old, abandoned building, and the natural reverb gives it a real haunting effect. It's genuinely cool, as you can see for yourself below.

