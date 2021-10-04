Watch Dave Chappelle & Chris Rock surprise Robert Glasper’s crowd at the Blue Note

Robert Glasper is in the midst of a 33-night, 66-show Blue Note Jazz Club residency, and last night (10/3) he was joined by two very big surprise guests: Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock, both of whom also joined him in June at the same venue. The two comedians took the stage to introduce Glasper, and it turned into a joint mini set including jokes about Chris Rock getting COVID and about how long Glasper's been doing these Blue Note residencies ("Is this the child support tour?"). Watch videos of their appearance below.

Glasper's residency continues Tuesday (10/5) with Ledisi, and other upcoming shows include his band August Greene (with Common and Karriem Riggins), Meshell Ndegeocello, his band Dinner Party (with Terrace Martin + special guests), Black Radio with PJ Morton & Bilal, and more. Tickets and more info here.

Dave Chappelle's new Netflix special The Closer also comes out Tuesday.