Watch Dave Chappelle shout out Benny the Butcher on stage in Houston following shooting

Benny the Butcher is currently home in Buffalo recovering after being shot in the leg in Houston during an apparent attempted robbery, and as OkayPlayer points out, after Benny returned home, his Griselda groupmate Westside Gunn shared a video of Dave Chappelle giving Benny a shoutout while performing in Houston the following day (Sunday, 11/15). "There’s a hip-hop group that I fucking love from Buffalo, New York," Chappelle said. "My man Benny the Butcher from Griselda got shot two nights ago. He's alive though, they robbed him, he got shot in the leg. I imagine he wasn't, uh... cooperating." [Crowd laughs.] Dave then got Benny on the phone to have the crowd give it up for him. Watch here:

Here's to hoping Benny continues to quickly recover!

Meanwhile, Westside Gunn recently revealed that he's no longer on Shady Records, and then Shady announced that fellow Griselda member Conway the Machine's Shady debut God Don't Make Mistakes would be out in 2021. Conway is also promising that the deluxe edition of From King to a GOD is coming soon.

Also, Chappelle's Show is now on Netflix.

