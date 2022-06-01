Watch David Byrne join Jeff Tweedy & Terry Allen at Solid Sound 2022 ++ Sunday pics

The 2022 edition of Wilco's Solid Sound festival wrapped up on Sunday (5/29) at North Adams, MA's MASS MoCA. After closing out the night with Wilco on Friday and Saturday, Sunday night ended with a Jeff Tweedy and friends set, including lots of songs from his solo albums Love Is The King, Warm, and Warmer. As for the friends, his son Sammy Tweedy took lead vocals on the first encore, a cover of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young's "Helpless," which also featured Janet Beveridge Bean and Rick Rizzo of Eleventh Dream Day on vocals, and Sam Evian on guitar. For the final song of the encore, "California Stars," the rest of Wilco took to the stage, along with David Byrne. Watch fan-taken video of that, and see Tweedy's setlist, below.

Byrne also appeared earlier in the night, during Terry Allen's set with the Panhandle Mystery Band, to join them on "Buck Naked" and "Gimme a Ride to Heaven Boy." Watch video of that below, as well.

Sunday at Solid Sound also featured Sun Ra Arkestra, The Autumn Defense, Yuka Honda, On Fillmore, Nels Cline: Consentrik Quartet, Sam Evian (playing a gallery pop-up with Spencer Tweedy on percussion) and Daughter of Swords. See pictures from the whole day by Ellen Qbertplaya below.

SETLIST: JEFF TWEEDY @ SOLID SOUND 2022, 5/29/2022

Evergreen

Love Is the King

A Robin or a Wren

Opaline

Gwendolyn

Having Been Is No Way to Be

I Know What It's Like

Save It for Me

The Red Brick

Warm (When the Sun Has Died)

Don't Forget

Half‐Asleep

Natural Disaster

Even I Can See

World Away

Bombs Above

Some Birds

Guess Again

Let's Go Rain

Family Ghost

Encore:

Helpless (Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young)

It Must Be Love (Labi Siffre)

California Stars (Billy Bragg & Wilco)