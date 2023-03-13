Watch David Byrne, Son Lux & Stephanie Hsu perform “This is a Life” on the 2023 Oscars

Everything Everywhere All at Once's "This is a Life" is up for Best Original Song at the 2023 Oscars and its writers David Byrne and Son Lux performed it live on the ceremony tonight, with the film's co-star Stephanie Hsu filling in for Mitski. Byrne sported extra long fingers, just like in one of the movie's many parallel worlds. Watch that below.

The film's Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis both won Oscars for their supporting roles. with more awards for Everything Everywhere All at Once expected to win more.

Son Lux's score is also up for an Oscar.