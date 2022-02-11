Watch Death From Above 1979’s “Love Letter (At Home)” video; tour postponed

Death From Above 1979 released Is 4 Lovers last year, an album packed with the band's signature dancepunk, but it's also got the rather tender slow jam "Love Letters" that lays off the gas just a little. The band have now released a new version of the song that Sebastien Grainger recorded at his home that is even more chill than the studio version. The kids' toys strewn around his house in the video may be an indication as to why it's so gentle.

"This song is a Love Letter to my wife," Sebastien tells. "I recorded this version to cassette tape with my family in the next room. In the winter evenings, where we live, the sky turns cobalt blue for about an hour. My wife recommended that I only record during this time. That’s what I did."

The video for "Love Letter (At Home)" premieres in the post; check it out below.

DFA 1979 were supposed to start their tour in March but they're postponing it. They say: “You know what this is. This is not an obituary. When we planned this tour last year we said: “If we’re still dealing with these problems in a year, we’ve got bigger problems.” Here we are (“3rd verse, same as the 1st”). We love playing shows. Playing half capacity rooms w/ “distanced” mosh pits and QR codes is not the thing. “But my city is fine! Rock’n’Roll is back baby!” That’s nice for you, but that’s not how a tour works. If 2-3 shows are suddenly cancelled or we can’t make it across a border the margins start to get so thin we simply can’t afford it. We’re a working band. We don’t have hit songs. We need to work to make a living. Just like you. As it stands we’re moving our shows to the fall. Details soon. In the meantime we’ll work on new music and rev the engine. We love you. SG&JFK”

Stay tuned for new dates.

