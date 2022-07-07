Watch death metal band Castrator’s video for “Inquisition Sins,” inspired by European witch trials

The first single off NYC death metal band Castrator's upcoming debut album Defiled in Oblivion was an ode to Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist for female education, and the new video for "Inquisition Sins" was inspired by the European witch trials of the 1500s and 1600s that resulted in hundreds of executions. "The lyrics talk about the Catholic Church dark era of the Inquisition terror when 'witches were burnt alive' (regular people) for being wise or just being themselves," says drummer Carolina Perez, who also put together the playthrough-style video. The song is an old school-style death metal ripper, and it features a guest guitar solo by Kenny Andrews, current lead guitarist for Florida death metal legends Obituary. Check out the song and video below.

Defiled in Oblivion comes out later this month (7/29) via Dark Descent, and we've got an exclusive neon violet galaxy vinyl variant, limited to 100 copies. Pre-order yours now.