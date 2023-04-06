Watch Depeche Mode cover Gordon Lightfoot’s “Sundown” & more with BBC Concert Orchestra

To celebrate the release of their new album Memento Mori, Depeche Mode stopped by the BBC's legendary Maida Vale Studios to perform a few songs with the BBC Concert Orchestra. They played new single "Ghosts Again" and Songs of Faith and Devotion's "Walking in My Shoes," as well as, surprisingly, a cover of Gordon Lightfoot's classic, "Sundown." Watch video of all three below.

Depeche Mode are currently on the first North American leg of their Memento Mori Tour which hits NYC's Madison Square Garden on April 14, with Dave Gahan's daughter, Stella Rose, opening. They will be back this fall for two more shows on October 21 at Barclays Center and October 28 at Madison Square Garden.

We're also giving away tickets to Depeche Mode's four L.A. shows.