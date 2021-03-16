Watch DeVotchKa’s “Lose You in the Crowd” video from ‘The True Adventures of Wolfboy’

When not leading DeVotchKa, Nick Urata stays very busy as a composer for film and television, having worked Ruby Sparks, Crazy Stupid Love, Paddington and more. His latest score is for 2020 coming-of-age film The True Adventures of Wolfboy which was directed by Martin Krejcí and stars Chloë Sevigny, Jaeden Martell, Chris Messina, John Turturro, and Eve Hewson. Here's the synopsis:

A coming of age journey about a boy with an illness that causes hair growth over the entirety of his face and body. After a disastrous carnival experience, he goes in search of his mother who abandoned him at birth. In the wilds of New Jersey he finds fast friends, but is pursued by an enigmatic carnival owner, and a police officer enlisted by his father.

The True Adventures of Wolfboy is available on VOD now and to promote the film, DeVotchKa has made a new video for their song "Lose You in the Crowd" from 2018's This Night Falls Forever using footage from the film. Nick says it's "for anyone who has ever felt like a circus freak, this is a story of what can happen when we stop hiding from who we are, and find the courage to run full speed into the world." The video premiers in this post and you can watch that, and the trailer for the film and listen to the score, below.