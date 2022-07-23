Watch Dinosaur Jr bring out Courtney Barnett for “Feel the Pain” at Newport Folk Fest

Newport Folk Festival is underway, and as always, there have been some surprises. Dinosaur Jr played, and during their set they brought out Courtney Barnett to play guitar and do guest lead vocals on their '90s hit "Feel the Pain." Some fan-shot clips have surfaced, and it sounds predictably great. Check them out, along with Dino's full setlist, below.

Dinosaur Jr's J Mascis also recently made his own surprise guest appearance, with Negative Approach in Vermont last weekend. You can also now buy Dinosaur Jr shoes.

Dinosaur Jr @ Newport Folk Festival 2022 Setlist (via)

Thumb

Garden

I Met the Stones

Feel the Pain (with Courtney Barnett)

Out There

Little Fury Things

The Wagon (two extra players on drums and electric sitar)

Been There All the Time

Start Choppin

Just Like Heaven (The Cure cover)

Freak Scene

(Unknown) (possibly Deep Wound cover - maybe Training Ground?)