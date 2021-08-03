Watch Dinosaur Jr & John Brannon cover The Stooges at Camp Fuzz ++ other highlights

Dinosaur Jr's second edition of its all-inclusive Camp Fuzz wrapped up this past weekend. This year's Camp, rescheduled from last year, featured live performances from Dinosaur Jr, hardcore legends Negative Approach, and a solo set from Lou, plus Sopranos star and Michael Imperioli reading from his novel The Perfume Burned Her Eyes, workshops (including one hosted by former SNL cast member Tim Meadows about stage banter), karaoke parties, a screening of new band documentary Freak Scene, and more.

Some video from Camp Fuzz 2021 has been surfaced, including Negative Approach's John Brannon, backed by Dinosaur Jr, performing The Stooges' "TV Eye," as well as J. Mascis' singing Rolling Stones' "Sway" at karaoke, footage from J's guitar workshop, one of their "Open Jams," and more from Dinosaur Jr's sets. You can watch all that, and check out a few Instagram pics, below.

Dinosaur Jr also made time to film a new NPR Tiny Desk Concert. They'll be on tour starting in September.

