watch Dinosaur Jr play two new songs at second drive-in show ++ pics & setlist

"This seems weirdly normal to me now," Lou Barlow told the crowd at Swansea, NH's Chesire Fairgrounds on Saturday night as fans honked their car horns in addition to applauding, hooting and hollering. "This seems like it should've happened a long time ago."

It was Dinosaur Jr's second socially distant, drive-in show of the weekend, following Friday night's show in Connecticut. Their NH setlist was similar to CT, but not identical, with classics like "Little Fury Things," "Feel the Pain," "The Wagon" (where J, Lou and Murph were joined by old pal John Moloney on a second drum kit), "Start Choppin," "Freak Scene," and their cover of The Cure's "Just Like Heaven." They also played "Training Ground" from J's old band Deep Wound.

Also like at the CT show, Dinosaur Jr played some new music. “We finished an album somehow during COVID times,” J Mascis said before launching into the first. “I guess it won’t come out for a little while, but we’re gonna play a couple songs." Those couple songs were "Long Time" and "The Garden," and you can watch video and listen to recordings of both from the NH show below.

You can also check out a few other pics/videos from the Dinosaur Jr's show at Cheshire Fairgrounds, as well as the setlist, below.

We've also got a full set of pictures from Dinosaur Jr's CT show.

SETLIST: Dinosaur Jr @ Cheshire County Fairgrounds, Swanzey, NH

The Lung

Budge

Goin Down

Long Time

Watch the Corners

Garden

Little Fury Things

Out There

Feel the Pain

Crumble

Pieces

The Wagon (John Moloney on second drum kit)

Knocked Around

Start Choppin

Training Ground (Deep Wound)

Freak Scene

Gargoyle

Encore:

Kracked

Sludgefeast

Just Like Heaven (The Cure)