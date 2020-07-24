watch Don’t Sleep’s (Dave Smalley) video for new song “No Other Way” off upcoming album

As mentioned, melodic hardcore legend Dave Smalley (Dag Nasty, ALL, Down By Law, etc) is releasing a new album with his newer band Don't Sleep, Turn The Tide, on September 4 via Victory Records founder Tony Brummel's new label Mission Two Entertainment (pre-order). They recently released lead single "Refine Me," and we're now premiering second single "No Other Way" and its video. This one was produced by another hardcore legend, Walter Schreifels (of Gorilla Biscuits, Youth of Today, Quicksand, Rival Schools, etc).

"No Other Way" is a total ripper that's not far removed from Dag Nasty's Smalley-era classic Can I Say, and it sounds fresh and timeless today too. Dave tells us the song is "an anthem about taking the road less traveled. I think all the kids who came up in the hardcore scene fall into that category. And at this point, in 2020, if you're listening to this music, you're a hardcore lifer. It's in your DNA. Our yesterdays are filled with pain and broken hearts and broken bones, but that's what made us independent and free. We're hardcore. We're steel. Take the path you want. Defy the herd. There is no other way." Dave also adds that the song was written in 2019 but takes on new meaning today. "I didn't know when I worked on these lyrics last year how apt they would be for today. So if these words fit these days, and can be an anthem for standing firm for a righteous cause, that's even better."

The lyrics-on-screen video is made up of live footage, which is great to see now more than ever in these concert-less times. Watch/listen below.

And here's the video for previous single "Refine Me" too:

Tracklist

Don’t Sleep

No Other Way

Reflection

True North

Abandoned Us

Prisoners

We Remain

Walking In Sinai

Refine Me

Foundation

The Wreckage

December