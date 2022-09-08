Watch Dosser’s video for their catchy, grungy new song “Joy Thief”

Dosser have been in the midst of opening Pianos Become the Teeth's tour (which sadly just got cut short due to members of the touring party testing positive for COVID), and on that tour they've been playing a new single, "Joy Thief." Like most of their material, it's cut from the punchy, punky power pop cloth of bands like Dinosaur Jr, Superchunk, and Sugar, with big, bright guitar riffs and very sticky hooks. They're not exactly trying to reinvent anything, but they do that sound really well and they really know how to hit all the pleasure points that you want this kind of stuff to hit. Speaking about the song, guitarist/vocalist Bret Lanahan says:

Since I was a kid I’ve struggled greatly with crippling anxiety and depression. I didn’t understand when I was younger what either of those things were and always thought something was wrong with me or I had something bad inside me making me feel this way. I used to have this kind of weird day dream a lot that if I could just open up my chest and let whatever was inside of me that was making me feel so terrible just spill out, maybe I would feel better. It wasn’t a bloody scene or anything like that, I guess it was just the only way my younger brain could picture getting rid of bad thoughts. As I got older and had a better understanding of what mental illness looked like I was able to get help in the form of medication. The song goes back and forth with the feeling of being trapped in one of two corners that I think are pretty common in people trying to deal with or treat mental illness. Either you treat it with medication and get to a point where you feel almost nothing at all and totally empty, or just deal with it and have such intense feelings that you can hardly bare it. Finding a release is the hardest thing to do. The lyrics are fairly simple but they hold a great weight for me.

We're premiering the video for the song, which was directed by Pianos Become the Teeth's Michael York. Check it out right here:

And the unfortunate news on the tour cancellation is as follows: