Watch Down reunite with Crowbar’s Kirk Windstein at livestreamed concert

Before the pandemic started, one of this year's most-anticipated reunions was New Orleans sludge supergroup Down reuniting with Crowbar's Kirk Windstein to celebrate the 25th anniversary of NOLA. It'd have been their first shows in four years and first with Kirk in seven. Though they couldn't play for an audience, Kirk, vocalist Phil Anselmo (Pantera), guitarist Pepper Keenan (Corrosion of Conformity), and drummer Jimmy Bower (Eyehategod) of the NOLA lineup (plus newer bassist Pat Bruders) played NOLA in full on a pro-shot, multi-cam livestream on Saturday (8/29).

You can still watch the archive of the full concert until Tuesday (9/1) at 6 PM ET if you purchase tickets, and video of "Lifer" has been released. During the song, Anselmo pays tribute to his late Pantera bandmates Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul. Watch the video and check out the full setlist below.

Assuming concerts are back by then, Down will play Psycho Las Vegas 2021 (though Crowbar are one of the few bands from the 2020 lineup who are not scheduled to play in 2021).

Kirk also released a great solo album this year and talked to us about some of his favorite classic metal songs.

Setlist (via)

Eyes of the South

Hail the Leaf

Lifer

Rehab

Losing All

Pillars of Eternity

Temptation's Wings

Underneath Everything

Swan Song

Stone the Crow

Jail

Lysergik Funeral Procession

Ghosts Along the Mississippi

New Orleans Is a Dying Whore

Bury Me in Smoke

