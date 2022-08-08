Watch Downward’s video for their sludgy shoegazer “Ugly Bug”

Oklahoma's Downward recently hit the road in support of this year's very cool The Brass Tax EP, and now they've got a new video for its song "Ugly Bug." Downward's sound tends to vary from song to song, and this one's a sludgy shoegaze banger that sounds like Hum crossed with the melodrama of mid 2000s emo. It's a great track, and its video is made up of static-y, VHS-era style footage with the lyrics on screen. Check it out below.

Downward's tour hits Sacramento tonight (8/8), and then they've got shows in Portland, Seattle, Boise, Salt Lake City, Denver, and Kansas City, before they wrap things up in their hometown. Most shows are with their New Morality Zine labelmates Prize Horse. All dates are listed on the poster below.

