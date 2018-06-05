watch Dr. Dog’s new “Heart Killer” video

Long-running Philly band Dr. Dog returned this year with their tenth album, Critical Equation, which offers up another ten doses of the psychedelic pop rock that they do so well. We're premiering the video for "Heart Killer," which has one of the album's more driving, heartland rock-style choruses, but also some haunting trippiness and Beach Boys harmonies in the mix. The video bounces back and forth between live footage and clips of singer/guitarist Scott McMicken's "virtuosic dance talent and impressive sweater vest collection" (the band's words). "If this video doesn't go smash viral than certainly a second career in dance/fashion awaits him," they add. Watch below.

The band is on tour now with fellow Philly musician (Sandy) Alex G, and that tour will land in NYC for three shows later this month: Brooklyn Steel on June 19, 20, and 21 (night one sold out, nights two and three on sale). All tour dates here.

Statement from Dr. Dog:

We made this video with Brenden Hubbard and Jaffe Zinn between soundchecks on the second leg of our Critical Equation Tour. Most of it is in Detroit, Minneapolis, St. Paul and Milwaukee. Promotion for our song ‘Heart Killer’ was one point of intent, but so was showcasing Scott's virtuosic dance talent and impressive sweater vest collection. If this video doesn't go smash viral than certainly a second career in dance/fashion awaits him.

--