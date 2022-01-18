Watch Dreamtigers’ (Caspian, Defeater) video for new song “I See the Future”

Dreamtigers (whose lineup includes members of Defeater, Caspian, The Amity Affliction, and Bamorhea) are gearing up to release their new Will Yip-assisted album Ellapsis on February 18 via Skeletal Lightning (pre-order), and we're premiering new single "I See The Future" and its video, which was directed by Cloakroom's Bobby Markos. Instrumentally, it builds like a climactic post-rock song, but it's topped off by a subtle vocal delivery that's closer to something like Pedro the Lion.

"This is a song about being able to see personal loss before it hits you," singer Jake Woodruff tells us." "Bobby took this already trippy concept and instead focused on the themes of environmental degradation running throughout the record and zine, creating his own complimentary narrative and unique world in the process. This song also is one of the more sonically expansive on the album, featuring Aisha Burns and Dylan Rieck on violin and cello."

Check it out below...