watch Drew Thomson’s new video, catch him on tour w/ PUP, then Dashboard Confessional

Last year, Single Mothers frontman Drew Thomson released his self-titled debut album as The Drew Thomson Foundation, and we're now premiering the video for opening track "Karma." The song is a crunchy yet shimmering dose of '90s-style power pop/alt-rock, and the video is part Drew performing with his band, part a day in the life of Drew Thomson where he just can't escape bad karma. He says:

"Karma" is a song about a person being so blissfully unaware that they float through life, with things easily falling in their lap - and in turn that ease and confidence then pushes people close away. It’s kind of about some people I know and kind of not. "This should be easy, you just want to love me!"

Drew is also on tour with PUP as we speak and he'll hit the road with Dashboard Confessional in May/June. All dates are listed below.

Single Mothers also have upcoming tour dates, including a show at Knitting Factory Brooklyn on April 29 with Warpark and Red Hymns (tickets).

The Drew Thomson Foundation -- 2020 Tour Dates

w/ PUP

02/26/20 Wed ALBUQUERQUE, NM - The Sunshine Theater

02/28/20 Fri HOUSTON, TX - White Oak Music Hall

02/29/20 Sat. DALLAS, TX - Canton Hall

03/01/20 Sun AUSTIN, TX - Emo's

03/02/20 MoN OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Tower Theatre

03/04/20 Wed OMAHA, NE - Waiting Room

03/05/20 Thu DENVER, CO - Ogden

03/06/20 Fri SALT LAKE CITY, UT -The Complex

03/08/20 Sun TACOMA, WA - Elks Temple

03/09/20 Mon SEATTLE, WA - Neptune

03/10/20 Tue PORTLAND, OR - Roseland

03/11/20 Wed EUGENE, OR - Sessions Music Hall

03/13/20 Fri. SACRAMENTO, CA - Ace of Spades

03/14/20 Sat SAN FRANCISCO, CA - The Regency

w/ Dashboard Confessional

05.24.20 Sun Vancouver, BC- Commodore Ballroom

05.25.2 Mon Edmonton, AB - Myer Horowitz Theatre

05.26.20 Tue Calgary, AB - Bella Concert Hall

05.28.20 Thu Winnipeg, MB - The Garrick

05.30.20 Sat Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

05.31.20 Sun Quebec City - QC - Impérial Bell

06.02.20 Tue Waterloo, ON - Maxwell’s Concerts

06.03.20 Wed London, ON - London Music Hall

06.05.20 Fri Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

06.06.20 Sat Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

06.07.20 Sun Oshawa, ON - The Music Hall