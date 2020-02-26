watch Drew Thomson’s new video, catch him on tour w/ PUP, then Dashboard Confessional
Last year, Single Mothers frontman Drew Thomson released his self-titled debut album as The Drew Thomson Foundation, and we're now premiering the video for opening track "Karma." The song is a crunchy yet shimmering dose of '90s-style power pop/alt-rock, and the video is part Drew performing with his band, part a day in the life of Drew Thomson where he just can't escape bad karma. He says:
"Karma" is a song about a person being so blissfully unaware that they float through life, with things easily falling in their lap - and in turn that ease and confidence then pushes people close away. It’s kind of about some people I know and kind of not. "This should be easy, you just want to love me!"
Drew is also on tour with PUP as we speak and he'll hit the road with Dashboard Confessional in May/June. All dates are listed below.
Single Mothers also have upcoming tour dates, including a show at Knitting Factory Brooklyn on April 29 with Warpark and Red Hymns (tickets).
The Drew Thomson Foundation -- 2020 Tour Dates
w/ PUP
02/26/20 Wed ALBUQUERQUE, NM - The Sunshine Theater
02/28/20 Fri HOUSTON, TX - White Oak Music Hall
02/29/20 Sat. DALLAS, TX - Canton Hall
03/01/20 Sun AUSTIN, TX - Emo's
03/02/20 MoN OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Tower Theatre
03/04/20 Wed OMAHA, NE - Waiting Room
03/05/20 Thu DENVER, CO - Ogden
03/06/20 Fri SALT LAKE CITY, UT -The Complex
03/08/20 Sun TACOMA, WA - Elks Temple
03/09/20 Mon SEATTLE, WA - Neptune
03/10/20 Tue PORTLAND, OR - Roseland
03/11/20 Wed EUGENE, OR - Sessions Music Hall
03/13/20 Fri. SACRAMENTO, CA - Ace of Spades
03/14/20 Sat SAN FRANCISCO, CA - The Regency
w/ Dashboard Confessional
05.24.20 Sun Vancouver, BC- Commodore Ballroom
05.25.2 Mon Edmonton, AB - Myer Horowitz Theatre
05.26.20 Tue Calgary, AB - Bella Concert Hall
05.28.20 Thu Winnipeg, MB - The Garrick
05.30.20 Sat Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
05.31.20 Sun Quebec City - QC - Impérial Bell
06.02.20 Tue Waterloo, ON - Maxwell’s Concerts
06.03.20 Wed London, ON - London Music Hall
06.05.20 Fri Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
06.06.20 Sat Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
06.07.20 Sun Oshawa, ON - The Music Hall