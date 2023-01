Watch Dry Cleaning play “Hot Penny Day” on ‘Fallon'; North American tour kicks off tonight

Just ahead of their North American tour, Dry Cleaning appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (January 9). It was their second appearance on the show, and this time the London post-punks played "Hot Penny Day" off their 2022 album Stumpwork. The performance is cool, stoic, and funky -- check it out below.

As mentioned, Dry Cleaning's North American tour supporting Stumpwork kicks off tonight in Montreal. The band hits NYC on February 2 at Pioneer Works with Spirit of the Beehive and Nourished by Time.

All dates are listed below.

DRY CLEANING -- 2023 TOUR DATES

Tue. Jan. 10, 2023 - Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe

Wed. Jan. 11, 2023 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

Fri. Jan. 13, 2023 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall - SOLD OUT

Sat. Jan 14, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Tue. Jan. 17, 2023 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw

Wed. Jan. 18, 2023 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune

Thu. Jan. 19, 2023 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Sat. Jan. 21, 2023 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Sun. Jan. 22, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

Mon. Jan. 23, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Tue. Jan. 24, 2023 - Tucson, AZ @ Congress Plaza

Thu. Jan. 26, 2023 - Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre

Fri. Jan. 27, 2023 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

Sat. Jan. 28, 2023 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

Sun. Jan. 29, 2023 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West - SOLD OUT

Tue. Jan. 31, 2023 - Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

Wed. Feb. 1, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Thu. Feb. 2, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneer Works

Tue. Feb. 14, 2023 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

Wed. Feb. 15, 2023 - Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall

Fri. Feb. 17, 2023 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

Sat. Feb. 18, 2023 - Leeds, UK @ Stylus

Mon. Feb. 20, 2023 - Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

Tue. Feb. 21, 2023 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

Wed Feb. 22, 2023 - Sheffield, UK @ The Foundry

Fri. Feb. 24, 2023 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

Sat. Feb. 25, 2023 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

Sun. Feb. 26, 2023 - Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

Tue. Feb. 28, 2023 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

Wed. March 1, 2023 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk - SOLD OUT

Fri. March 3, 2023 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

Mon. Mar. 13, 2023 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

Wed. Mar. 15, 2023 - Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand

Thu. Mar. 16, 2023 - Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

Sat. Mar. 18, 2023 - Hamburg, DE @ Knust

Sun. Mar. 19, 2023 - Groningen, NL @ Vera

Mon. Mar. 20, 2023 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Tue. March 22, 2023 - Offenbach, DE @ Hafen2

Thu. Mar. 23, 2023 - Munich, DE @ Strom

Fri. Mar. 24, 2023 - Vienna, AT @ Flex

Sat. Mar. 25, 2023 - Prague, CZ @ Futurum

Mon. Mar. 27, 2023 - Warsaw, PL @ Hybrydy

Tue. Mar. 28, 2023 - Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz

Wed. Mar. 29, 2023 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

Fri. Mar. 31, 2023 - Rotterdam, NL @ Maassilo

Sat. Apr. 1, 2023 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix