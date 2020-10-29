Watch Dumpstaphunk’s powerful new song/video “Justice 2020″ ft. Jurassic 5’s Chali 2na

Long-running New Orleans funk band Dumpstaphunk have released a fired-up new protest song "Justice 2020," a new version of their song "Justice," which was released on Inauguration Day in 2017. Like the original version, the new one has a horn solo by Trombone Shorty, but "Justice 2020" also has a rapped guest verse by Chali 2na of Jurassic 5, and the song's updated video is similar to the original "Justice" video, but adds in new footage of protests and police brutality captured this year.

"We wrote 'Justice' at a time when a lot of things were going on," vocalist Ivan Neville tells us. "Myself, Nick [Daniels] and Tony [Hall] were kids during the sixties and seventies, so we saw a lot of shit growing up, and we see the same stuff still going on: the systemic racism, the racial profiling, all the social injustice. We’re at a crossroads right now in this country, and some shit’s got to change."

"Justice 2020" is the second single from the band's upcoming album Where Do We Go From Here (following the title track), which is due in spring 2021 via Mascot Label Group/The Funk Garage. "We hope people can hear the new songs and are inclined to dance while being inspired to think at the same time," Ivan adds.

The powerful new song and video premieres right here: