Watch Duran Duran play with Blur’s Graham Coxon on Billboard Music Awards

Duran Duran were on Sunday night's Billboard Music Awards and performed a medley that included new single "Invisible" sandwiched by '80s hits "Notorious" and "Hungry Like the Wolf." Blur's Graham Coxon, who co-wrote and plays on "Invisible" was on-hand, playing with the band for the whole medley which was filmed at London’s Hammersmith Apollo. You can watch below.

"Invisible" features on Duran Duran's new album, Future Past, which features Lykke Li and production from Giorgio Moroder, Mark Ronson and Erol Alkan. That's out October 22.