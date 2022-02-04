Watch Eddie Vedder cover R.E.M., Tom Petty, Patti Smith & more in NYC + pics & setlist

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder kicked off his February tour at Beacon Theatre on Thursday night, the first of two nights at the iconic NYC venue. Backed by his solo band, The Earthlings -- Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Josh Klinghoffer (Pearl Jam, RHCP), Andrew Watt, Chris Chaney (Jane's Addiction), and Glen Hansard -- Eddie played a mix of songs from his upcoming album Earthling, Pear Jam cuts and a lot of covers. Setlist, pics and fan-shot video from the night are in this post.

Eddie began his Beacon show on a mellow note with covers of R.E.M.'s "Drive," Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers' "Room at the Top," and The Beatles' "Here Comes the Sun" before kicking thing into a higher gear. They played a little more than half of Earthling, including the live debut of "Power of the Light, and of the crowd seemed to know the ones that had already been released, like "The Haves" and "Brother the Cloud." Photographer and musician Danny Clinch joined the band for "Try." The encore included more covers: The Pretenders' "Precious," Patti Smith's "People Have the Power" and Bob Dylan's "All Along the Watchtower" which closed out the show.

In addition to being a member of The Earthlings, Glen Hansard also opened with a solo set.

Eddie Vedder & The Earthlings do it again at Beacon tonight and there are currently a few tickets still available.

Ahead of the tour Eddie and the band played a private warm-up show at Port Chester's Capitol Theatre on Tuesday. Check out the setlist from that below.

SETLIST: Eddie Vedder & The Earthlings @ Beacon Theatre 2/3/2022

Drive (R.E.M. cover)

Room at the Top (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers cover)

Here Comes the Sun (The Beatles cover)

The Haves

I'll Be Waiting

Invincible

The Dark

Power of Right (live debut)

Fallout Today

Long Way

Tender Mercies

Wishlist (Pearl Jam )

Brother the Cloud

Mrs. Mills

Try (with Danny Clinch)

Rose of Jericho

Porch (Pearl Jam )

Encore:

Precious (Pretenders cover)

Better Man (Pearl Jam )

People Have the Power (Patti Smith cover)

Isn't It a Pity (George Harrison cover)

All Along the Watchtower (Bob Dylan cover)

SETLIST: Eddie Vedder & The Earthlings @ Capitol Theatre 2/1/2022 (via)

Invincible (live debut)

The Dark (live debut)

Fallout Today (live debut)

Brother the Cloud (live debut)

I'm One (The Who cover)

Mrs. Mills (live debut)

Try (live debut)

Rose of Jericho (live debut)

Rockin' in the Free World (Neil Young cover)