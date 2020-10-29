watch Elvis Costello read lyrics to a perfect “song for a Trump rally”

Elvis Costello is making the rounds, virtually, promoting his new album, Hey Clockface, which is out Friday. He appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night, where he chatted as his usual witty, erudite self, and played the title track from the record as well as "Party Girl" from his classic album Armed Forces (which is getting a new box set that's out next week). Elvis was joined by Late Show bandleader Jon Batiste on both and you can watch both those performances below.

Stephen also talked with Elvis about his musical adaptation of A Face in the Crowd which was originally supposed to open on Broadway this year till the pandemic canceled everything. The parallels between the story -- which was made into the acclaimed 1957 film starring Andy Griffith -- and Donald Trump are pretty obvious. Elvis describes the plot as "the story of Lonesome Rhodes, a lying, cheating, swindling hillbilly singer who rises through the realms of Entertainment to be a man of influence -- be careful what you wish for."

When asked by Colbert for a song that would be perfect for a Trump rally, Elvis read a few lyrics from the show: “If you’re tired of the lies of politicians and of preachers, you can put your trust in me / Help me be your brother’s keeper / If you pay too many taxes and think salvation should be cheaper / Just say blood and hot sauce / When the bailiffs are at the door, and you want to venge your spleen / Vaseline my pompadour, I’m twice the man you should’ve been / And round the ammunition and the gasoline / Just say blood and hot sauce.”

As for that Armed Forces box set, it's vinyl only and here are the details:

This super deluxe edition was personally curated by Elvis Costello. The box fully embraces Barney Bubbles’ epic package art and features 9 pieces of vinyl, 7 custom notebooks containing updated liner notes from Costello (nearly 10,000 words total) and his handwritten lyrics from the era. The album receives a brand-new remaster from the original production master tapes with the sonic fidelity matching the original 1979 UK pressing. Along with selections from the Hollywood High show, there are 3 more concerts, 23 never released live songs including the full PinkPop 1979 set and highlights from the notorious Riot at The Regent concert and the December 24, 1978 Dominion Theatre. The set includes the vintage grenade and gun poster and the 4 original postcards of each band member. Costello commissioned acclaimed artist Todd Alcott to recreate pulp novel covers of to represent songs from Armed Forces featuring Costello as the star of the cover in precarious situations.

