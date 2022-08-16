Watch Escuela Grind’s video for new song “All Is Forgiven”

Escuela Grind are gearing up to release their new Kurt Ballou-produced LP Memory Theater on 9/30 via MNRK Heavy (pre-order), and we're now premiering new single "All Is Forgiven." You probably know what genre to assign to a band that literally has "grind" in their name, and "All Is Forgiven" has plenty of grind parts, but they know how to slow it down into some groovy metalcore too. This shit bangs, and here's what the band tells us about it:

"All Is Forgiven" gives you another glimpse at the crushing power of our upcoming album Memory Theater. The catchiness, the riffs, the dedication to blasts, it's all there and we think you're gonna really love it. This is a skull cracker for sure! We shot a really cool video for it with our friend Michael Jari Davidson, which you absolutely need to watch.

Check out the song and video below.

Escuela Grind have also announced a September US tour with Brazilian deathgrinders Test, including shows in Philly, Cleveland, Seattle, San Francisco, Dallas, New Orleans, and more. All dates are listed below.

Escuela Grind -- 2022 Tour Dates

August 16 Wichita, KS The Wave

August 17 Colorado Springs, CO Black Sheep (w/ Sanguisugabogg, No/Más)

August 19 Las Vegas, NV Resorts World Las Vegas (Psycho Las Vegas)

August 20 Tucson, AZ TBA

August 21 El Paso, TX Altopiano

August 22 Tulsa, OK TBA

with Test:

September 3 Salem, MA Old Town Hall

September 4 Montague, MA Millers Falls Rod and Gun Club (as part of RPM Fest)

September 6 Philadelphia, PA Kung Fu Necktie

September 7 Pittsburgh, PA Black Forge Coffee

September 8 Hamtramck, MI The Sanctuary

September 9 Cave-in-Rock, IL Full Terror Assault Festival (w/ Pig Destroyer, Suicidal Tendencies)

September 10 Rock Island, IL Wake Brewing

September 11 Cleveland, OH No Class (as part of Hacked Up for BBQ Fest w/Mortician)

September 12 Milwaukee, WI Cactus Club

September 13 Omaha, NE Reverb Lounge

September 14 Fort Collins, CO The Lyric

September 15 Salt Lake City, UT Beehive Social Club

September 16 Boise, ID The Shredder

September 17 Tacoma, WA Hammerhead House

September 18 Seattle, WA The Funhouse

September 19 Portland, OR High Water Mark

September 20 San Francisco, CA Elbo Room

September 21 Anaheim, CA Chain Reaction

September 22 San Diego, CA Brick By Brick

September 23 Scottsdale, AZ Pub Rock Live

September 25 Corpus Christi, TX Boozers Rock Bar

September 26 Dallas, TX American Legion Post 672

September 27 New Orleans, LA TBA