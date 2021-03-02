Watch Evan Dando sing “Confetti” at the Cape Cod Walgreens that found his wallet

Losing your wallet is stressful during normal times, let alone a global pandemic. Lemonheads frontman Evan Dando lost his recently in Cape Cod, MA and was so distressed he took to his infrequently used Twitter account to help track it down: "I dropped my wallet with my drivers license and two debit cards in it . i was walking from the mariner hotel to the palmer lot...please have a look if you are on them streets."

Happily, Stereogum points out, "them streets" were on the case and Twitter user and Walgreens employee Mike Ghelfi let Evan know his wallet turned up at the store. “I work at Walgreens in Falmouth and your wallet was just turned in to us. I’ll keep it in the office safe until you can get it.”

When Evan went to Walgreens to pick up he showed his gratitude with an impromptu acoustic set between the school supplies and the potato chips. The setlist included It's a Shame About Ray classic "Confetti," which Gelfi shot video of. Walgreens acoustics are not bad. Watch that below.