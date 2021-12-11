Watch Every Time I Die play ‘Tid the Season, bring out Josh Scogin (videos + setlist)

Every Time I Die recently announced that they'd be finishing their fall tour without frontman Keith Buckley, who would be sitting out the final three dates for mental health reasons, but after Keith publicly took issue with the band's statement, the shows were cancelled and the band said "we are working on things privately now" and promised to see everyone at 'Tid The Season, their annual two-day holiday shows in Buffalo. 'Tid the Season began last night (12/10), and ETID did indeed see everyone there, headlining the day with a massive 26-song setlist that included a big chunk of songs from their excellent new album Radical, alongside tons of fan faves from throughout their career like "Ebolarama," "Floater," "Apocalypse Now and Then," "The New Black," "We'rewolf," "Decayin' With the Boys," and much more. For their final song of the set, Radical's "All This and War," they brought out Josh Scogin of '68 (and formerly of The Chariot and Norma Jean), who had played earlier in the day, to sing his guest vocals (like he also did during ETID's recent tour with '68). Check out video of Josh's appearance and a few other songs, as well as the full setlist, below.

Day one also included fellow Buffalo hardcore vets Buried Alive (who brought out Lexi Reyngoudt of new Buffalo hardcore band Spaced), Circa Survive, Mariachi El Bronx, and Kublai Kahn. Poison The Well unfortunately had to drop off at the last minute due to a member of their touring party testing positive for COVID.

'Tidd the Season continues today (12/11) with ETID headlining once again, plus Ice-T, Knocked Loose, The Bronx, Spiritbox, The Dirty Nil, END, and live professional wrestling, including The Butcher (aka ETID guitarist Andy Williams) and the Blade. Doors open at 1 PM. Tickets are sold out.

UPDATE: Night two happened, including the live debuts of two Radical songs and a guest appearance from The Bronx frontman Matt Caughthran. Videos and setlist HERE.

After 'Tid the Season, ETID will hit the road for a 2022 tour with Underoath and Spiritbox, including NYC's Brooklyn Steel on March 17 and NJ's Starland Ballroom on March 20 (tickets). All dates here.

Every Time I Die at 'Tid the Season - 12/10/21 Setlist (via)

Dark Distance

The Whip

Fear and Trembling

INRIhab

Bored Stiff

Thirst

Decayin' With the Boys

Leatherneck

Underwater Bimbos From Outer Space

Planet Shit

We'rewolf

Glitches

AWOL

The New Black

Buffalo 666

She's My Rushmore

Ebolarama

Apocalypse Now and Then

It Remembers

The Coin Has a Say

Post-Boredom

Emergency Broadcast Syndrome

Floater

White Void

Map Change

All This and War (with Josh Scogin)

