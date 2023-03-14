Watch Everything But the Girl’s stunning video for new single “Run a Red Light”

Everything But the Girl have shared "Run a Red Light," the third single from Fuse, their first album in over 20 years. It's a beautiful, soulful ballad written by the duo's Ben Watt and given smoky intensity by his other half, Tracey Thorn. “I met a lot of characters during my years in clubland, and I wrote this song about the guy at the end of the night, who dreams his big moment is just around the corner,” Watt says. “All the bravado and good intentions masking the vulnerability.”

Like first single "Nothing Left to Lose," the video for "Run a Red Light" was directed by Charlie Di Placido, shot in one gorgeous, dizzying take by cinematographer Brandon Quan, and featuring Miranda Chambers' fluid choreography and nimble performers Vanessa Pang and Samuel Caleb Baxter.

“The video is like a dream of the story,” Thorn says. “We’ve found with this record that choreography can express the emotion in our music without having to be too literal. The characters, the clothes, the movement, the direction all just fit. Charlie and his team really get the feelings we’re going for. It’s been a great collaboration.” Watch that below.

Fuse is out April 21.