Watch Face To Face’s new video + tour with Bouncing Souls & Suicide Machines starts this week

Face To Face have made a new video for "Blanked Out" off their new album No Way Out But Through, which came out earlier this year on Fat Wreck Chords (order yours). The Jeremy Frye-directed clip is a video collage that plays off the same black, white, and pink color scheme as the album cover, and it pairs well with the song, which is as ripping and anthemic as Face To Face always have been.

"'Blanked Out' is a song about coming to grips with the idea that someone has erased you from their lives," frontman Trever Keith tells us. "I feel like the imagery in the video does a great job in communicating the isolation and doubt associated with a feeling of being 'ghosted' with just enough grit and energy to match the frenetic pace of the music. This is exactly what we were trying to communicate with the song." Check out the video below.

Face To Face begin their tour with The Bouncing Souls this Tuesday (11/23) in Philly. Part of the tour also includes The Suicide Machines, and that awesome triple bill hits NYC's Irving Plaza on November 27 and 28 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Face To Face -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

23 Nov 2021 in Philadelphia, PA, US @ Brooklyn Bowl*

24 Nov 2021 in Boston, MA, US @ Big Nite Live*

27 Nov 2021 in New York, NY, US @ Irving Plaza*^

28 Nov 2021 in New York, NY, US @ Irving Plaza*^

17 Dec 2021 in Denver, CO, US @ Summit Music Hall*^

18 Dec 2021 in Denver, CO, US @ Summit Music Hall*^

29 May 2022 in Mannheim, Germany @ Punk In Drublic Fest - Maimarktgelande

8 Jun 2022 in Turku, Finland @ Punk In Drublic Fest - Vanha Suurtori

10 Jun 2022 in Oslo, Norway @ Punk In Drublic Fest - Oslo Spektrum

11 Jun 2022 in Malmö, Sweden @ Punk In Drublic Fest - Folkets Park

* - w/ The Bouncing Souls

^ - w/ The Suicide Machines

