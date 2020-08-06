Watch Failure’s Ken Andrews discuss studio recording, The Cure, Steve Albini & more

Failure have been reunited for a few years and they recently released a new version of their 1998 Depeche Mode cover, and now frontman Ken Andrews (also of Year of the Rabbit and other projects, and a producer/engineer/studio musician for Beck, Nine Inch Nails, A Perfect Circle, M83, Paramore, blink-182, Jimmy Eat World, and much more) has appeared on Gibson TV's Behind The Board series to talk about in depth about his history with studio recording. He also gives some background on his early days as a musician, talks about how influential The Cure were on him, talks about Steve Albini, and more. It's a 34-minute episode that makes its premiere right here: