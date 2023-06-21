Watch Far Caspian’s claymation video for new song “Pet Architect”

Far Caspian is the project of Irish-born, UK-based multi-instrumentalist Joel Johnston. He's been making music under the moniker since 2018, including his 2021 debut album Ways To Get Out and several more singles and EPs. Far Caspian is currently prepping his sophomore LP The Last Remaining Light, for which he's already released the title track, "Arbitrary Task," and "Own." The album, written, recorded, produced, and mixed entirely by Joel, is due July 14 via Tiny Library Records (pre-order).

Today we're premiering the latest single from The Last Remaining Light, the Japanese-architecture-inspired "Pet Architect." The song snaps with ringing guitars and snare hits to underscore Joel's gentle vocals. “I wrote 'Pet Architect' after a Crohn’s flare up I had on tour that made me feel alienated from the rest of the group,” Joel says. “I try my best not to feel sorry for myself or dwell on my situation but certain times have pushed me into frustration. In that moment all I wanted was to feel ‘normal’ instead of lying on the floor in pain in the airport baggage claim. Whenever I got home I was in the headspace of wishing I was back to how I was before my diagnosis. I was reading about Japanese architecture and how they filled in tiny spaces on the street between buildings with condensed buildings and I felt like that worked as a metaphor for how I felt being pushed into an illness that wasn’t there previously.” Check out "Pet Architect," which comes with a claymation music video by Alistair Nicholls, below.

Far Caspian will be on the road in the UK and EU in the early fall before heading on tour in the US, including his biggest NYC and LA shows to date: NYC's Le Poisson Rouge on November 10 and LA's Teragram Ballroom on November 18. Tickets for the tour are on sale now. All dates are listed below.

Far Caspian, The Last Remaining Light loading...

The Last Remaining Light Tracklist

1. Commuter Repeating

2. The Last Remaining Light 03:08

3. Arbitrary Task 02:16

4. Choice

5. Answer

6. First Warning Shot

7. Own 04:59

8. Pet Architect

9. Cyril

10. Pool

Far Caspian -- 2023 Tour Dates

09/19 Edinburgh, UK - The Speakeasy, Voodoo Rooms

09/21 Belfast, UK - Ulster Sports Club

09/22 Dublin, IE - The Workman’s Club

09/24 Manchester, UK - YES (The Pink Room)

09/26 Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

09/27 Nottingham, UK - Bodega Social

09/28 Bristol, UK - Rough Trade Social

09/30 London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

10/07 Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg

10/09 Hamburg, DE - Nochtwache

10/10 Berline, DE - KANTINE AM BERGHAIN

10/12 Cologne, DE - artheater Köln

10/13 Brussels, BE - Witloof Bar

10/14 Paris, FR - Point Éphémère

11/08 Boston, MA - Deep Cuts

11/09 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s

11/10 New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

11/11 Washington DC - Songbyrd

11/13 Chicago, IL - Subterranean

11/15 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou’s

11/17 San Francisco, CA - Popscene @ Rickshaw Stop

11/18 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom