Watch Far Caspian’s claymation video for new song “Pet Architect”
Far Caspian is the project of Irish-born, UK-based multi-instrumentalist Joel Johnston. He's been making music under the moniker since 2018, including his 2021 debut album Ways To Get Out and several more singles and EPs. Far Caspian is currently prepping his sophomore LP The Last Remaining Light, for which he's already released the title track, "Arbitrary Task," and "Own." The album, written, recorded, produced, and mixed entirely by Joel, is due July 14 via Tiny Library Records (pre-order).
Today we're premiering the latest single from The Last Remaining Light, the Japanese-architecture-inspired "Pet Architect." The song snaps with ringing guitars and snare hits to underscore Joel's gentle vocals. “I wrote 'Pet Architect' after a Crohn’s flare up I had on tour that made me feel alienated from the rest of the group,” Joel says. “I try my best not to feel sorry for myself or dwell on my situation but certain times have pushed me into frustration. In that moment all I wanted was to feel ‘normal’ instead of lying on the floor in pain in the airport baggage claim. Whenever I got home I was in the headspace of wishing I was back to how I was before my diagnosis. I was reading about Japanese architecture and how they filled in tiny spaces on the street between buildings with condensed buildings and I felt like that worked as a metaphor for how I felt being pushed into an illness that wasn’t there previously.” Check out "Pet Architect," which comes with a claymation music video by Alistair Nicholls, below.
Far Caspian will be on the road in the UK and EU in the early fall before heading on tour in the US, including his biggest NYC and LA shows to date: NYC's Le Poisson Rouge on November 10 and LA's Teragram Ballroom on November 18. Tickets for the tour are on sale now. All dates are listed below.
The Last Remaining Light Tracklist
1. Commuter Repeating
2. The Last Remaining Light 03:08
3. Arbitrary Task 02:16
4. Choice
5. Answer
6. First Warning Shot
7. Own 04:59
8. Pet Architect
9. Cyril
10. Pool
Far Caspian -- 2023 Tour Dates
09/19 Edinburgh, UK - The Speakeasy, Voodoo Rooms
09/21 Belfast, UK - Ulster Sports Club
09/22 Dublin, IE - The Workman’s Club
09/24 Manchester, UK - YES (The Pink Room)
09/26 Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club
09/27 Nottingham, UK - Bodega Social
09/28 Bristol, UK - Rough Trade Social
09/30 London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall
10/07 Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg
10/09 Hamburg, DE - Nochtwache
10/10 Berline, DE - KANTINE AM BERGHAIN
10/12 Cologne, DE - artheater Köln
10/13 Brussels, BE - Witloof Bar
10/14 Paris, FR - Point Éphémère
11/08 Boston, MA - Deep Cuts
11/09 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s
11/10 New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge
11/11 Washington DC - Songbyrd
11/13 Chicago, IL - Subterranean
11/15 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou’s
11/17 San Francisco, CA - Popscene @ Rickshaw Stop
11/18 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom