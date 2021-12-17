Watch FKA twigs and The Weeknd’s “Tears In The Club” video

FKA Twigs has shared the video for her new single "Tears in the Club" featuring The Weeknd. The track was produced by Arca, Cirkut, and El Guincho and it comes with a dazzling Amber Grace Johnson-directed video featuring, of course, incredible choreography as well as some sci-fi / fantasy elements. Watch that below.

"Tears in the Club" follows FKA twigs' Novemeber single, "Measure of a Man," while The Weeknd has been teasing a new album and has a stadium tour planned for 2022.