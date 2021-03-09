Watch Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold do a solo acoustic set for Tiny Desk

Last year, Fleet Foxes released their excellent fourth album Shore, and now frontman Robin Pecknold has celebrated by performing four of its songs solo acoustic for one of NPR's Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts. Artists have gotten creative with these at-home editions of Tiny Desk, and for his, Robin actually got the tiniest desk he could find. "I'm Robin Pecknold from Fleet Foxes. Thank you so much for asking me to find the tiniest desk I could, and sing unadorned for the first time in too long," he said, before adding, "I'm excited for real shows and contact."

As fantastic as Fleet Foxes' fleshed-out albums are, it's always a treat to hear Robin in a stripped-down setting like this, and it's no surprise that he sounds great the whole time. Watch below.

After releasing Shore, Robin said Fleet Foxes already hope to have nine new songs out in 2021, so stay tuned for more on that.

Setlist

"Going-to-the-Sun-Road"

"Sunblind"

"Featherweight"

"I'm Not My Season"