Watch Florida deathcore band Bodysnatcher’s video for new song “Wired For Destruction”
Florida deathcore flag-bearers Bodysnatcher's new album Bleed-Abide comes out April 22 via MNRK Heavy (pre-order), and we're premiering its newest single, "Wired For Destruction," along with the video for the song.
"For me, it represents the common fear of being forgotten after death," guitarist Kyle Carter says. "It also touches on the fear of not having control and doubting every action you take. The name says it all really. Death, sickness, and most fears hold a lot of us back from living our life how we really want to, so we thought it was an important topic to talk about."
Bodysnatcher have no reservations about being called a deathcore band ("deathcore kicks ass," says vocalist Kyle Medina, "a lot of bands shy away from labels they don’t deem ‘cool’ enough, but we don’t give a fuck"), but if the word makes you shudder, Bodysnatcher's version of deathcore might make you change your tune. They're very in touch with the genre's hardcore roots, and ragers like "Wired For Destruction" fit nicely next to plenty of today's hardcore and death metal bands. You don't need to be nostalgic for the Myspace era to get into this; it rips and feels refreshing for heavy music in general. Check out the video below.
Bodysnatcher are also gearing up to open Dying Fetus' tour, which also features Chelsea Grin, Frozen Soul, and Undeath. That stacked lineup hits NYC on June 3 at Gramercy Theatre. All dates are listed below.
Dying Fetus / Chelsea Grin / Bodysnatcher / Frozen Soul / Undeath -- 2022 Tour Dates
Apr 29 | Baltimore, MD | Baltimore Soundstage
Apr 30 | Richmond, VA | The Canal Club
May 01 | Jacksonville, NC | Hooligans Music Hall
May 03 | Charlotte, NC | The Underground
May 04 | Atlanta, GA | The Masquerade
May 05 | Jacksonville, FL | Underbelly
May 06 | St Petersburg, FL | Jannus Live
May 07 | Ft. Lauderdale, FL | Revolution Live
May 09 | Houston, TX | Warehouse Live
May 10 | Dallas, TX | Amplified Live
May 11 | Austin, TX | Come and Take It Live
May 13 | Phoenix, AZ | The Nile Theater
May 14 | Los Angeles, CA | Regent Theater
May 15 | Santa Ana, CA | The Observatory
May 16 | San Diego, CA | House of Blues
May 17 | Berkeley, CA | The UC Theatre
May 18 | Roseville, CA | Goldfield Trading Post
May 19 | Portland, OR | Bossanova Ballroom
May 20 | Vancouver, BC | Modified Ghost Festival
May 21 | Seattle, WA | El Corazon
May 23 | Salt Lake City, UT | Metro Music Hall
May 24 | Denver, CO | Summit Music Hall
May 25 | Lawrence, KS | Granada Theater
May 26 | Minneapolis, MN | The Lyric at Skyway Theater
May 27 | Sauget, IL | Pops
May 28 | Chicago, IL | Concord Music Hall
May 29 | Pontiac, MI | The Crofoot Ballroom
May 31 | Toronto, ON | The Opera House
Jun 01 | Quebec City, QC | Imperial Bell
Jun 02 | Montreal, QC | Corona Theatre
Jun 03 | New York, NY | Gramercy Theatre
Jun 04 | Philadelphia, PA | Theatre of The Living Arts
Jun 05 | Worcester, MA | The Palladium