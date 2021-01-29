Watch Fontaines D.C. play “A Hero’s Death” in a London Pub on ‘Fallon’

Fontaines D.C. appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night to perform the title track to their Grammy-nominated album A Hero's Death. The band rented out London's The Auld Shillelagh pub for this very cool performance, with the band banging out the song while frontman Grian Chatten prowls around the place. "Life ain't always empty" he sings, but the pub was. Director Samuel Taylor filmed it in an impressive one-shot take a la the opening scene in Goodfellas. You can watch that below.

"A Hero's Death" was also recently remixed by Soulwax who turned the track into a new wave disco number that works amazingly well. You can listen to that below.

A Hero's Death is up for Best Rock Album at the 2021 Grammys, alongside albums by Michael Kiwanuka, Grace Potter, Sturgill Simpson, and The Strokes.