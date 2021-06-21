Watch Foo Fighters & Dave Chappelle cover Radiohead at MSG show + pics, setlist, more videos

"Rock & roll returned to The Garden" (their words) when the Foo Fighters played the first full-capacity MSG show since COVID on Sunday night (6/20). You had to show proof of vaccination to attend, and like at the recent California show, there were anti-vax protesters outside the venue:

Like in California, the Foos played plenty of old fan faves ("Everlong," "Monkey Wrench," "My Hero," "This Is A Call," "Learn To Fly," "Breakout," "All My Life," "Times Like These," "Best of You," etc), as well as plenty of newer ones, including a chunk from last year's Medicine at Midnight. At MSG, they also took the time to debut one of the Bee Gees covers off their upcoming Bee Gees tribute album (as the Dee Gees), and they also brought out Dave Chappelle to join them for a cover of Radiohead's "Creep" (a song Chappelle is no stranger to singing in public).

One night earlier, Dave Chappelle was at Radio City for the premiere of his new documentary and he brought out several guests, including A$AP Ferg, Q-Tip, Fat Joe, Redman, Talib Kweli, De La Soul, and Ghostface Killah. He also appeared with Robert Glasper at Blue Note Jazz Club.

Watch videos of "Creep," the Bee Gees cover, and some other songs, and check out the full setlist and more pictures, below...

Foo Fighters at MSG - 6/20/21 Setlist (via)

Times Like These (Dave and Rami into full band)

The Pretender

Learn to Fly

No Son of Mine

The Sky Is a Neighborhood

Shame Shame

Rope

Run

My Hero

These Days

Medicine at Midnight

Walk (Followed by solos and band intros)

Somebody to Love (Queen cover) (Taylor on lead vocals, Dave on drums, with pre-song ‘Shame Shame’ tease)

Monkey Wrench

Arlandria

Breakout

Creep (Radiohead cover) (with Dave Chappelle)

All My Life

Aurora

This Is a Call

Best of You

Encore:

Making a Fire

You Should Be Dancing (Bee Gees cover) (Band live debut)

Everlong