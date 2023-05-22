Watch Foo Fighters debut new material with new drummer Josh Freese

As promised, Foo Fighters did a global streaming event on Sunday (5/21) that found them playing material off their upcoming album But Here We Are and revealing their new drummer: Josh Freese. In addition to being The Vandals' longtime drummer, Josh has also drummed in Nine Inch Nails, A Perfect Circle, Weezer, Paramore, Guns N' Roses, The Replacements, Devo, The Offspring, Queens of the Stone Age, and much more. He joins the Foo Fighters' supergroup-worthy lineup of bassist Nate Mendel (Sunny Day Real Estate), guitarists Pat Smear (Germs, Nirvana) and Chris Shiflett (No Use For A Name, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes), keyboardist Rami Jaffee (The Wallflowers), and, of course, band leader Dave Grohl.

They broke the news about Josh after a jokey clip where the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee and Tool’s Danny Carey all showed up to potentially fill the role, and they played recent singles "Rescued" and "Under You," as well as the not-yet-released "Nothing At All." They also broke out classics like "Monkey Wrench," "All My Life," and "Aurora." You can continue to watch their full performance for free on-demand through Wednesday (5/24) at 3 PM ET on Veeps.

Foo Fighters have shows coming up, starting this week with a New Hampshire gig, Boston Calling, Sonic Temple, and a DC show. They also play Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, Riot Fest, Asbury Park's Sea.Hear.Now, Louder Than Life, ACL, some shows with The Breeders, a Brazil show with Garbage and Wet Leg, and more. All dates and tickets here.

Setlist

All My Life

Rescued

No Son of mine

Under You

The Sky Is a Neighborhood

Nothing at All

Monkey Wrench

Aurora