Watch Foo Fighters debut new music on free global streaming event

As Foo Fighters prepare to release their new album But Here We Are on June 2, and begin their first tour since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, they're doing a "global streaming event" on Sunday, May 21 at 8pm BST / 3pm EST / 12pm PST on Veeps. It's free to watch, and they're promising the debut performance of songs from the new album, behind the scenes footage, and "a few surprises." Watch HERE.

Foo Fighters' tour begins on May 24 in Gilford, NH. See all dates, and hear their latest single "Under You" below.

UPDATE: The stream is out now and it's been revealed that Foo Fighters' new drummer is Josh Freese. Read more about the event here.

FOO FIGHTERS: 2023 TOUR

05/24/23 Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion Gilford, NH, US *

05/26/23 Boston Calling Music Festival Boston, MA, US

05/28/23 Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival Columbus, OH, US

05/30/23 The Atlantis Washington, D.C., US

06/02/23 Rock Am Ring Nürburgring, DE

06/04/23 Rock Im Park Nürnberg, DE

06/14/23 Walmart AMP Rogers, AR, US #

06/16/23 Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Pelham, AL, US #

06/18/23 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival Manchester, TN, US

07/08/23 Festival d'ete de Quebec Quebec City, QC, CA

07/12/23 Ottawa Bluesfest Ottawa, ON, CA

07/15/23 Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival Milwaukee, WI, US

07/29/23 Fuji Rock Naeba, JP

08/04/23 Spokane Arena Spokane, WA, US %

08/06/23 Wildlands Festival Big Sky, MT, US %*

08/08/23 USANA Amphitheatre Salt Lake City, UT, US %

08/10/23 Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys Lake Tahoe, NV, US %

08/12/23 Outside Lands Festivals San Francisco, CA, US

09/03/23 Jazz Aspen Snowmass Aspen, CO, US

09/07/23 Estadio Couto Pereira Curitiba, BR ^

09/09/23 The Town Sao Paulo, BR

09/15/23 Riot Fest Chicago, IL, US

09/17/23 Sea.Hear.Now Asbury Park, NJ, US

09/19/23 Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA, US %

09/21/23 Louder Than Life Louisville, KY, US

10/01/23 Ohana Festival Dana Point, CA, US

10/03/23 Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Phoenix, AZ, US %

10/05/23 Don Haskins Center El Paso, TX, US %

10/06/23-10/08/23 ACL Festival Austin, TX, US

10/13/23-10/15/23 ACL Festival Austin, TX, US

11/26/23 F1 Grand Prix Event Abu Dhabi, UAE

* w/ Taipei Houston

# w/ The Pretty Reckless

% w/ The Breeders

^ w/ Garbage & Wet Leg