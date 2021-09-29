Watch Forest Green’s video for acoustic version of “This Is Forever”

Michigan emo band Forest Green have made an acoustic version of "This Is Forever," the last track on their 2020 debut album In Waves, and it comes with a well-matched video that finds two members of the band playing this rustic version of the song in the middle of the woods. "I wrote it originally on acoustic guitar so it made sense to make an acoustic version," vocalist/guitarist Mark Duhaime says, and of the video, he adds, "We wanted to do a chill video and not work very hard doing it so we just walked around in the woods with my dog lol." Check it out below.

In Waves is out now on No Sleep.