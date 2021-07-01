Watch Frances Quinlan cover The Marked Men, play Hop Along & solo songs

It's been a little while since we heard from Hop Along; they released their most recent album, the excellent Bark Your Head Off, Dog, in 2018, and frontperson Frances Quinlan released their solo debut, Likewise, last year. The band has a couple of live dates coming up, though, Pitchfork Festival and Philly Music Fest, and perhaps to warm up for those, Frances performed a Hop Along song, a solo song, and a cover of The Marked Men's "Fix My Brain" at Russo Music Philadelphia. Their voice is in unmistakable, devastating form, and it's a treat to hear these songs in stripped down, intimate forms. Watch video of all three songs below.

Available on vinyl in our store are Bark Your Head Off, Dog and Hop Along's just-as-excellent 2015 album, Painted Shut.