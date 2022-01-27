Watch French metallic hardcore band Beyond The Styx’s video for new song “Collateral”

French metallic hardcore band Beyond the Styx are gearing up for their their album, Sentence, which was recorded by Cryptopsy guitarist Christian Donaldson and arrives February 4 via WTF Records (vinyl/CD) and Diorama Records (cassette) (pre-order), and we're now premiering the Sébastien Valléedi-directed video for new single "Collateral." It's a rager that fans of stuff like Integrity and Ringworm should not sleep on, and here's what frontman Emile Duputié says about it:

"Collateral: is the twelfth and the last title composed for the Sentence album. Like our daily routine for the past 2 years, the composition of this new track was particularly complicated due to repeated lockdowns. Nevertheless, this song has also shown us all the strength of character and the determination that we have been able to show in the face of this harmful daily life to finalize for the very first time in our history as a band a piece of music at a distance from one of the others.

"Collateral," as its name suggests, prevails as a kind of warning. Being the witnesses of a world adrift, many complain, bark, and get offended. But how many of them do act?

Isolated slaves of a well-rehearsed individualistic system aimed at disorienting the masses under a flood of information or even deactivating them through repressive threats. Here we are made as docile as a condemned trendy lemming and left to go along with the movement of inaction in the face of the real threats represented by the extinction of our own planet Earth — a planet that has nothing to do with growth, purchasing power or the feeling of insecurity ... a planet that reminds us that without it nothing is possible.

“The fear of change is only a feeling generated by the ignorance imposed on us by our millimeter daily life.

Unity is strength. We have the power to act. It is certainly not politics that will save the world, but culture and music.

Be that next COLLATERAL damage!